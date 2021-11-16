wrestling / News
GCW Announces Detroit Return In January At Famous Venue
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
GCW is making its return to Detroit in January in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be back in the city on January 14th for a show at Harpo’s Theater, which is famous for its heavy metal and industrial rock shows.
You can see the announcement below. No talent have been announced for the show, which is as of yet unnamed.
*New Show Alert*
GCW returns to DETROIT and debuts at the legendary and historic Harpo's Theatre on Friday, January 14th!
Details and ticket info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/pMYe8T95Jq
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 16, 2021
