GCW Announces Detroit Return In January At Famous Venue

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

GCW is making its return to Detroit in January in a famous venue. The company announced on Tuesday that they will be back in the city on January 14th for a show at Harpo’s Theater, which is famous for its heavy metal and industrial rock shows.

You can see the announcement below. No talent have been announced for the show, which is as of yet unnamed.

