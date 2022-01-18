GCW Announces Grab the Brass Ring Ladder Match Competitors for The WRLD on GCW

– GCW has announced a Grab the Brass Ring Ladder Match for The WRLD on GCW show set for later this month and its participants. The match will feature Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Lio Rush vs. PCO vs. Jimmy Lloyd.

The card is scheduled for January 23 at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. The event will be broadcast live on FITE TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoe Brothers vs. TBA

* GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Homicide

* Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match: Tony Deppen vs. PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd

* EFFY vs. Jeff Jarrett

* Gringo Loco, Arez, and Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido, Laredo Kid, and ASF

* Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

* Matt Cardona vs. Joey Janela

* Also appearing: Psycho Clown and B-Boy