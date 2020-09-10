wrestling / News

GCW Announces Ironbeast & Slither for Slab City

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Slab City

– GCW has revealed that Ironbeast and Slither will be in action at the previously announced Slab City. This will be two events on one day next month at The VIPer Lounge in Niland, California.

Tickets for the upcoming double shot card are available now at Eventbrite.

