GCW Announces Ironbeast & Slither for Slab City
September 10, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW has revealed that Ironbeast and Slither will be in action at the previously announced Slab City. This will be two events on one day next month at The VIPer Lounge in Niland, California.
Tickets for the upcoming double shot card are available now at Eventbrite.
Tix for GCW at SLAB CITY on October 17th are on SALE NOW!https://t.co/mewvIjniPS
Just Added:
IRONBEAST is coming to SLAB CITY!
Plus:
SLITHER makes its GCW debut!
GCW at SLAB CITY
Sat 10/17 – 4pm/8pm
The VIPer Lounge
543 Beal Rd – Niland, CA
More details TBA!
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FAn3bPwDZO
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 10, 2020
