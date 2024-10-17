wrestling / News

GCW Announces January 2025 Return to the Hammerstein Ballroom

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The People vs. GCW Image Credit: GCW

– Game Changer Wrestling announced a January 2025 return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with The People vs. GCW. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2025. You can see the announcement video below.

Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, October 18 at Ticketmaster. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.

