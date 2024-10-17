wrestling / News
GCW Announces January 2025 Return to the Hammerstein Ballroom
– Game Changer Wrestling announced a January 2025 return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City with The People vs. GCW. The event is scheduled for Sunday, January 19, 2025. You can see the announcement video below.
Tickets for the event go on sale tomorrow, October 18 at Ticketmaster. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+.
What if you could re-write history?
1/19/25
Hammerstein Ballroom#ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/2OX86cK7LM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2024
Tickets go On Sale FRIDAY at 10AM:https://t.co/0TLHAuErm9
Presale begins tonite at 5PM via GCW Patreon:https://t.co/XNKY67qMGF
The People vs GCW
Sun 1/19/25 – 7PM
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/piNq3ZKtHl
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 17, 2024
