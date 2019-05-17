wrestling

GCW Announces Location For Next Year’s WrestleMania Weekend Shows

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Collective 2020

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced the host location for their 2020 WrestleMania Weekend shows, including Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. As you can see below, the 2020 Collective event will take place at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida with multiple shows, stage shows, live music and more.

The 2020 Collective will take place from April 2nd through the 4th. You can see all the details below:

