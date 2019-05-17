GCW Announces Location For Next Year’s WrestleMania Weekend Shows

– Game Changer Wrestling has announced the host location for their 2020 WrestleMania Weekend shows, including Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4. As you can see below, the 2020 Collective event will take place at the Cuban Club in Ybor City, Florida with multiple shows, stage shows, live music and more.

The 2020 Collective will take place from April 2nd through the 4th. You can see all the details below:

* SAVE THE DATES * The Collective returns to Mania Weekend in 2020!#TheCollective2020 will take place from April 2nd-4th at the historic Cuban Club in Ybor City! This will be the biggest Mania Weekend experience of all time! Follow @collective2020 for all the latest updates! pic.twitter.com/yjCobqUXFF — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 17, 2019

4500 is the Capacity for next years Spring Break, we will sell out! — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2019

Spring Break will also be OUTDOORS — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2019