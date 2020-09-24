GCW Announces Nick Gage Invitational 5 For November

Game Changer Wrestling has announced the fifth GCW Nick Gage Invitational, which will happen on November 7 in Atlantic City. That will be part of a weekend of GCW shows, which includes ‘So Much Fun’ on November 8. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.

The NGI is BACK!!! GCW returns to The Showboat in Atlantic City on November 7/8 for #NGI5 Weekend! Nick Gage Invitational 5

Sat 11/7 – 1PM

The Sandlot So Much Fun

Sun 11/8 – 5pm

The Carousel Room Tix on sale Friday 9/25 at Noon:https://t.co/EWd4l6RU36https://t.co/AHd67FKkeu pic.twitter.com/pYAYA35JEw — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 23, 2020