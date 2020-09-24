wrestling / News
GCW Announces Nick Gage Invitational 5 For November
September 24, 2020 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling has announced the fifth GCW Nick Gage Invitational, which will happen on November 7 in Atlantic City. That will be part of a weekend of GCW shows, which includes ‘So Much Fun’ on November 8. Tickets go on sale tomorrow.
The NGI is BACK!!!
GCW returns to The Showboat in Atlantic City on November 7/8 for #NGI5 Weekend!
Nick Gage Invitational 5
Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot
So Much Fun
Sun 11/8 – 5pm
The Carousel Room
Tix on sale Friday 9/25 at Noon:https://t.co/EWd4l6RU36https://t.co/AHd67FKkeu pic.twitter.com/pYAYA35JEw
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 23, 2020
