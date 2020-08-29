wrestling / News
GCW Announces Rescheduled Dates For The Collective, Will Take Place in October
GCW’s The Collective events were not able to take place during WrestleMania weekend as planned, but they will take place this fall instead. GCW announced on Friday that the three-night event will take place from October 9th to the 11th at The Coliseum at The Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Tickets go on sale for the event on September 4th, with the full set of lineups to be announced this weekend. The announcement noted that fans who have tickets for the WrestleMania weekend shows have four options; they can convert their tickets to the October Collective show or roll them over to 2021 or any future Collective weekend, noting, “You may use your tickets when you are able/feel comfortable attending.” They can also ask for a refund in the case that they are experiencing financial hardship, or convert their tickets for any GCW-related Collctive event like BloodSport, Jimmy DF, FTC or Freedoms into GCW Credit that will be able to be applied to any GCW event over the next 12 months.
The portal for WrestleMania weekend (Tampa) holders to make their selection will be opened on Sunday, and they have until noon EST on September 4th to make their decision. If they do not respond by then, their tickets will automatically converted into GCW Credit.
