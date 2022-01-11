wrestling / News

GCW Announces ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey For Four Dates

January 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Speedball Mike Bailey GCW

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has a quartet of dates set for GCW, as announced on Monday. GCW announced on Monday morning that Baley will make his debut this weekend at GCW Say You Will on Saturday.

Bailey, who debuted with Impact at Hard to Kill, will also compete for GCW at their February 5th, 25th, and 26th events as you can see below:

