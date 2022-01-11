wrestling / News
GCW Announces ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey For Four Dates
January 10, 2022 | Posted by
‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has a quartet of dates set for GCW, as announced on Monday. GCW announced on Monday morning that Baley will make his debut this weekend at GCW Say You Will on Saturday.
Bailey, who debuted with Impact at Hard to Kill, will also compete for GCW at their February 5th, 25th, and 26th events as you can see below:
*BREAKING*
Speedball MIKE BAILEY is coming to GCW and debuts THIS SATURDAY in CHICAGO!
Sat 1/15 – Chicagohttps://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV
Sat 2/5 – Dallashttps://t.co/A0INLA4JCo
Fri 2/25 + 2/26 – Los Angeles
Tix on Sale Fri (1/14)
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/QaWbykCkU6
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 10, 2022
