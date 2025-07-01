GCW Announces WWE ID Showcase Event for August 1

– Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is going to present a WWE ID Showcase during SummerSlam Weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The ID Showcase will be held at the Williams Center on Friday, August 1. It will air live on TrillerTV.

Announced talents for the show include Timothy Thatcher, Kylie Rae, Marcus Mathers, Zara Zakher, The Vanity Project, Jack Cartwheel, Cappucino Jones, Ice Williams, Aaron Rourke, It’s Gal, Jordan Oasis, Aaron Roberts, and more.

