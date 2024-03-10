GCW Ashes To Ashes 2024 Results 3.9.24: Nick Gage Battles Ryuji Ito, More

GCW held their Ashes to Ashes show on Saturday night with Nick Gage in action and more. You can see the full results from the Atlantic City show, which aired on TrillerTV, below (per Cagematch.net):

* GCW Extreme Title Six Way Scramble Match: Maki Itoh def. Alex Zayne, Broski Jimmy, Jack Cartwheel, Joey Janela and Marcus Mathers

* GCW Tag Team Title Hardcore Match: Violence Is Forever def. Xunt

* Ciclope, Miedo Extremo & Oni El Bendito def. Hunter Drake, Mr. Danger & Terry Yaki

* Danhausen def. Charles Mason (w/Parrow)

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Brandon Kirk

* Microman def. Tony Deppen

* Blake Christian & Shane Mercer def. Gahbage Daddies

* Atlantic City Strap Match: Effy def. Mance Warner

* Death Match: Abdullah Kobayashi def. Matt Tremont

* Nick Gage def. Ryuji Ito

GCW EXTREME CHAMPION MDK ALL FN DAY! #GCWAshes pic.twitter.com/iTmW83PZWo — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) March 10, 2024

the fucking disrespect shown is disgusting #GCWAshes pic.twitter.com/2VHVqqcxqO — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) March 10, 2024