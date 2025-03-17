wrestling / News

GCW Ashes To Ashes Results 3.15.25: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More

March 16, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Ashes To Ashes Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s Ashes To Ashes event took place on Saturday night with Effy putting the World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Triller TV+-airing Atlantic City, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Bobby Flaco, Hunter Drake, Jack Cartwheel, Jay Lucas, and Terry Yaki

* Tony Deppen def. Zayda Steel

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Gahbage Daddies def. Frightmare & Hallowicked

* Ciclope & Matt Tremont fought Violence Is Forever to a no contest.

* Gringo Loco def. Charles Mason

* Hardcore Match: Fuego Del Sol def. Atticus Cogar

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. SLADE

* Tournament Of Survival X Qualifying Death Match: Dr. Redacted def. Hoodfoot

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Mr. Danger

