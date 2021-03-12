wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Announces Ashes to Ashes Show For May, New AEW Sweepstakes

March 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Ashes to Ashes

– GCW has announced a new show set for the start of May. The company announced on Thursday that Ashes to Ashes will take place on May 1st in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will stream live on Fite TV.

Tickets for the event go on sale on March 12th at 2 PM here.

– AEW has announced a sweepstakes for an “Ultimate Experience” package that will include meeting Chris Jericho, front row tickets to a Dynamite taping, a backstage tour and more. You can find out more below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, GCW, GCW Ashes to Ashes, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading