Various News: GCW Announces Ashes to Ashes Show For May, New AEW Sweepstakes

– GCW has announced a new show set for the start of May. The company announced on Thursday that Ashes to Ashes will take place on May 1st in Atlantic City, New Jersey and will stream live on Fite TV.

Tickets for the event go on sale on March 12th at 2 PM here.

Ashes to Ashes

– AEW has announced a sweepstakes for an “Ultimate Experience” package that will include meeting Chris Jericho, front row tickets to a Dynamite taping, a backstage tour and more. You can find out more below: