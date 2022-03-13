wrestling / News
GCW Astronaut Results 3.12.22: Tag Team Title Main Event, More
GCW held its latest event, GCW Astronaut, on Saturday night with a Tag Team Title match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-aired show below, courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:
* AR Fox defeated Nick Wayne
AR Fox & Nick Wayne 🔥🔥 #GCWAstronaut pic.twitter.com/l3nXb9uJ9o
— Tara (@taradactyl24) March 13, 2022
* Gringo Loco defeated Ninja Mack
* Matt Cardona defeated ‘Action’ Mike Jackson
To Infinity And Beyond!!! #GCWAstronaut @GCWrestling_ @nwa @impactwrestling @gwrestlewear @ttdwrestling pic.twitter.com/LbZkCTtwrq
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 13, 2022
* Tony Deppen defeated ACH
* Scramble Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Cole Radrick, 1 Called Manders & Zenshi
* Ash Bennett & Rico Gonzalez vs. Bobby Flaco & Kavron Kanyon went to a no-contest after Joey Janela interfered
* Jordynne Grace defeated Allie Katch
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray defeated Effy
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Blake Christian
Jeez!!😣 @TheJonGresham's submissions are nasty, man. #GCWAstronaut pic.twitter.com/gOfaa3wHnD
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 13, 2022
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: The H8 Club vs. The Second Gear Crew drew after a double pinfall
MDK HITS CENTER STAGE! H8 CLUB VS SGC FOR THE GCW TAG TITLES MAIN EVENTS #GCWAstronaut pic.twitter.com/a1zwJbzrTY
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) March 13, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Damian Priest Says Anyone Can Be A Wrestler, But You Can Only Be A Superstar In WWE
- Dax Harwood Not Satisfied With AEW Run So Far, Would Go Back To WWE If Circumstances Were Right
- D’Lo Brown Doesn’t Think He’s Done Enough to Warrant a WWE Hall of Fame Induction
- Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley & More React to Big E.’s Injury From Smackdown