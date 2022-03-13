GCW Astronaut Results 3.12.22: Tag Team Title Main Event, More

GCW held its latest event, GCW Astronaut, on Saturday night with a Tag Team Title match in the main event and more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-aired show below, courtesy of Wrestling-News.net:

* AR Fox defeated Nick Wayne

* Gringo Loco defeated Ninja Mack

* Matt Cardona defeated ‘Action’ Mike Jackson

* Tony Deppen defeated ACH

* Scramble Match: Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd, Jordan Oliver, Cole Radrick, 1 Called Manders & Zenshi

* Ash Bennett & Rico Gonzalez vs. Bobby Flaco & Kavron Kanyon went to a no-contest after Joey Janela interfered

* Jordynne Grace defeated Allie Katch

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: AJ Gray defeated Effy

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Blake Christian

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: The H8 Club vs. The Second Gear Crew drew after a double pinfall