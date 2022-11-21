wrestling / News

GCW Aura Results 11.20.22: Mike Bailey Battles Jonathan Gresham, More

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Aura Image Credit: GCW

GCW Aura took place in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday night, with Jonathan Gresham taking on Mike Bailey and more. You can check out the full results from the FITE+ show below, per Cagematch.net:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos defeat The Mane Event

* Jordan Oliver defeats Matt Cardona

* Tony Deppen defeats Dyln McKay, Leon Slater & Ninja Mack

* Cole Radrick, Dark Sheik & Sawyer Wreck defeat Effy, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice

* Masha Slamovich defeats Maki Itoh

* Charles Mason defeats Allie Katch

* Alec Price defeats Nick Wayne

* Six-Way Scramble: Shane Mercer defeats 1 Called Manders, Chris Hamrick, Dustin Waller, Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers

* Mike Bailey defeats Jonathan Gresham

