wrestling / News
GCW Aura Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Tony Deppen
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Aura last night at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino And Racetrack in Chester, PA. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Alec Price def. Griffin McCoy
* Bobby Flaco def. Jeffrey John
* Brooke Havok def. Tasha Steelz
* Sidney Akeem def. Arez
* Effy def. Greg Excellent
* Mike Bailey def. Ruckus
* Homicide def. Marcus Mathers
* Joey Janela & Megan Bayne def. Brandon Kirk & Broski Jimmy
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Tony Deppen
* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. SLADE
what a show, big shout out to slade for stepping up and having a good match #gcwaura pic.twitter.com/kg0qv59Kz2
— Chris (@reviewsofhonor) September 21, 2024
Jimmy Lloyd teams up with Brandon Kirk to take on Janelasus.
Sending positive vibes to Kasey Catal as she takes time to focus on her mental health #GCWAura pic.twitter.com/9Fn7PYzWK1
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) September 21, 2024
#gcwaura pic.twitter.com/fZCILcqzY5
— Chris (@reviewsofhonor) September 21, 2024
A Topé?!? Me?!!
I’m just a surprised as you #GCWAura pic.twitter.com/HbV0KBLfGx
— Brandon Kirk (@ItsBrandonKirk) September 21, 2024