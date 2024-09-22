wrestling / News

GCW Aura Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Tony Deppen

September 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Aura Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Aura last night at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino And Racetrack in Chester, PA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alec Price def. Griffin McCoy
* Bobby Flaco def. Jeffrey John
* Brooke Havok def. Tasha Steelz
* Sidney Akeem def. Arez
* Effy def. Greg Excellent
* Mike Bailey def. Ruckus
* Homicide def. Marcus Mathers
* Joey Janela & Megan Bayne def. Brandon Kirk & Broski Jimmy
* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Tony Deppen
* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. SLADE

