GCW Aura Results: Mance Warner Defends Against Tony Deppen

Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Aura last night at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino And Racetrack in Chester, PA. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Alec Price def. Griffin McCoy

* Bobby Flaco def. Jeffrey John

* Brooke Havok def. Tasha Steelz

* Sidney Akeem def. Arez

* Effy def. Greg Excellent

* Mike Bailey def. Ruckus

* Homicide def. Marcus Mathers

* Joey Janela & Megan Bayne def. Brandon Kirk & Broski Jimmy

* GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) def. Tony Deppen

* Hardcore Match: Matt Tremont def. SLADE

what a show, big shout out to slade for stepping up and having a good match

Jimmy Lloyd teams up with Brandon Kirk to take on Janelasus.

Sending positive vibes to Kasey Catal as she takes time to focus on her mental health