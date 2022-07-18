GCW Back 2 The Bay Results: Mike Bailey In Action, More

GCW held its Back 2 The Bay on Sunday night, with Mike Bailey competing and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:

* Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed

* Gringo Loco def. Komander

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. The Caution

* Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen

* Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie

* Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander

* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel

* Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood

* Los Mazisos def. The South Pacific Savages