GCW Back 2 The Bay Results: Mike Bailey In Action, More
GCW held its Back 2 The Bay on Sunday night, with Mike Bailey competing and more. You can see the full results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per Fightful:
* Cole Radrick def. Midasd Kreed
* Gringo Loco def. Komander
THE MOST INSANE THING I'VE EVER SEEN IN MY GD (GOSH DANG) LIFE 🔥🔥🔥 @KomandercrMX @GringoLocoOG @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/FaSOSEdBgI
— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) July 18, 2022
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: BUSSY def. The Caution
* Alex Zayne def. Tony Deppen
@AlexZayneSauce put a hurtin on @Tony_Deppen … #GCWB2TB @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/7UDujvrS6x
— Roland Lugo (@tussle_mania) July 18, 2022
* Joey Janela def. Starboy Charlie
* Jordan Oliver def. Titus Alexander
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey def. Jack Cartwheel
* Nick Wayne def. Kevin Blackwood
* Los Mazisos def. The South Pacific Savages
