wrestling / News
GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 Results 7.4.20
GCW held their Backyard Wrestling 2 show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full set of results below courtesy of Cagmatch.net:
* Rickey Crash (Rickey Shane Page) defeats Alex Zayne
* Paco Loco defeats KC Kwik
* Nasty Leroy (w/Joey Janela) defeats Dilfboi Daltono
* Tony Deppen defeats Kombat Kid (Chase Burnett)
* Kyle Smiley defeats Logan Stunt
* Dexter White (Atticus Cogar) defeats Vampyro (Facade)
* Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Yard Legends (Hardass Nick (Nick Gage), Lucky The Leprechaun (Lucky 13), Matt Demorest & Psycho Joe) defeat New School Yarders (Kid Grapple (Blake Christian), Emanon (Jimmy Lloyd), Jordan Oliver & Mayday Jack (Cole Radrick))
* EL SHLAKO (SHLAK) defeats JJ Escobar
Coast to Coast by @Air_Blake2234 to @thekingnickgage
(Two Different Angles)#GCWBackyard | @GCWrestling_
Available on @FiteTV , use promo code “4vweyzv” pic.twitter.com/nEYLQXEB22
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) July 5, 2020
ITS RAINING LIGHT TUBES!!! #GCWBackyard @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/cAZuOAAFMg pic.twitter.com/lfS4HAonHG
— Kayden😷/Simp King (@KVR216) July 4, 2020
.@Atticus_Cogar and @1FACADE are insane!
#GCWBackyard | @GCWrestling_ @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/KaLAFUnPGC
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) July 4, 2020
.@LoganStunt with a hurricanrana off a tree limb!#GCW #GCWBackyard @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2eAh6MHlc4 pic.twitter.com/jfR8wnw2RC
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 4, 2020
HAHAHAHAHA #GCWBackyard #GCW @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/ExzTYb8BPi pic.twitter.com/DCKzG2m4Hc
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 4, 2020
.@thatnastyleroy is taking over!
#GCWBackyard | @GCWrestling_ @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/0uJHWGMaNo
— Wrestling With Unicorns (@W_W_Unicorns) July 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Recalls Being Told By Bruce Prichard to Rib Undertaker As Goldust, Groping Taker During Commercial
- Jim Ross Discusses If WWE Was Worried in 1996 That Bret Hart Would Be The Third Man to Join nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach ’96
- More Backstage Details On Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules
- Note On Who Wrote and Produced Sheamus & Jeff Hardy Drug Test Segment