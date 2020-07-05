GCW Backyard Wrestling 2 Results 7.4.20

GCW held their Backyard Wrestling 2 show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full set of results below courtesy of Cagmatch.net:

* Rickey Crash (Rickey Shane Page) defeats Alex Zayne

* Paco Loco defeats KC Kwik

* Nasty Leroy (w/Joey Janela) defeats Dilfboi Daltono

* Tony Deppen defeats Kombat Kid (Chase Burnett)

* Kyle Smiley defeats Logan Stunt

* Dexter White (Atticus Cogar) defeats Vampyro (Facade)

* Eight-Man Tag Team Elimination Match: Yard Legends (Hardass Nick (Nick Gage), Lucky The Leprechaun (Lucky 13), Matt Demorest & Psycho Joe) defeat New School Yarders (Kid Grapple (Blake Christian), Emanon (Jimmy Lloyd), Jordan Oliver & Mayday Jack (Cole Radrick))

* EL SHLAKO (SHLAK) defeats JJ Escobar