GCW Backyard Wrestling 3 Results: Pool Bumps, Title Defenses And More

July 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Backyard Wrestling 3 yesterday, which was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Jordan Oliver) def. Big Vin Squad (Big Vin, KTB & Mike Swanson)
* Mayday Jack def. Colby Corino
* Backyard Pro Hardcore Title: Natas (c) def. Rickey Crash
* Diablo def. Aerial Crow (Dyln McKay)
* Buried Alive Match: Paco Loco def. KC Kwik
* Eight-Man Series Of Survival Match: The Chad (Tye Hyll), Claude Marrow Jr., Tony Deppen & Vampyro def. Fourth Of July Blunt Guy (Steve Sanders), Ayden Alexander, C-Spot & Nolan Edward
* Dexter White def. Otis White
* Emanon def. JJ Escobar

