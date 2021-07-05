wrestling / News
GCW Backyard Wrestling 3 Results: Pool Bumps, Title Defenses And More
Game Changer Wrestling held their event GCW Backyard Wrestling 3 yesterday, which was broadcast on FITE TV. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Young Dumb N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor & Jordan Oliver) def. Big Vin Squad (Big Vin, KTB & Mike Swanson)
* Mayday Jack def. Colby Corino
* Backyard Pro Hardcore Title: Natas (c) def. Rickey Crash
* Diablo def. Aerial Crow (Dyln McKay)
* Buried Alive Match: Paco Loco def. KC Kwik
* Eight-Man Series Of Survival Match: The Chad (Tye Hyll), Claude Marrow Jr., Tony Deppen & Vampyro def. Fourth Of July Blunt Guy (Steve Sanders), Ayden Alexander, C-Spot & Nolan Edward
* Dexter White def. Otis White
* Emanon def. JJ Escobar
They did the thing! #GCWBYW3 pic.twitter.com/nwxmedBwM4
— 𝕯𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝕳 🩸 (@AshDabbath) July 4, 2021
PUMPHANDLE TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER #GCWBYW3 pic.twitter.com/bmmrcfoBqN
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 4, 2021
MOONSAULT & BATTERY INTO THE POOL #GCWBYW3 pic.twitter.com/KwS6qXMWjs
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 4, 2021
First pool bump of the day#GCWBYW3 pic.twitter.com/wgoGjQnuJp
— MP (@ExistedMP) July 4, 2021
welcome to GCW, Jay Malachi #GCWBYW3 pic.twitter.com/AvadUgPa2O
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 4, 2021
