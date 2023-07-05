wrestling / News

GCW Backyard Wrestling 5 Results 7.4.23: Joey Janela In Hair vs. Hair Match, More

July 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Backyard Wrestling 5 Image Credit: GCW

GCW Backyard Wrestling 5 took place on Tuesday night, with Joey Janela in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired live on FITE+, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

* The Chad def. Ace Wired and Drake Braylor
* Darc Angel def. Marc Angel
* Pizza Cat Jr. def. Charlie Cactus
* Mayday Jack def. Big Vin, Da Shawn, Lucky, Matt Awesome, and Vampyro
* Out Of Three Ultraviolent Doors Death Match: Emanon def. Aerial Crow
* Alec Smith, Cheeseburger, Claude Marrow Jr., 1 Called Manders, & Lance Scaper def. Brayden Toon, Cambodian Dragon, Charlie Tiger, Jordan Oliver & Tara Zep
* JJ Allin def. Tarzan Duran
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Joey Janela def. The Dilf

