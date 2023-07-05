wrestling / News
GCW Backyard Wrestling 5 Results 7.4.23: Joey Janela In Hair vs. Hair Match, More
GCW Backyard Wrestling 5 took place on Tuesday night, with Joey Janela in action and more. You can see the results below from the show, which aired live on FITE+, courtesy of Cagematch.net:
* The Chad def. Ace Wired and Drake Braylor
* Darc Angel def. Marc Angel
* Pizza Cat Jr. def. Charlie Cactus
* Mayday Jack def. Big Vin, Da Shawn, Lucky, Matt Awesome, and Vampyro
* Out Of Three Ultraviolent Doors Death Match: Emanon def. Aerial Crow
* Alec Smith, Cheeseburger, Claude Marrow Jr., 1 Called Manders, & Lance Scaper def. Brayden Toon, Cambodian Dragon, Charlie Tiger, Jordan Oliver & Tara Zep
* JJ Allin def. Tarzan Duran
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Joey Janela def. The Dilf
One winged angel into the pool! #GCWBYW5 pic.twitter.com/Wiq3scAyrA
— 🎬Pink Lady, Little Rock Star ⭐️ (@ThatRoseTattoo) July 4, 2023
Emanon with a one winged angel through a firecracker door! @TheJimmyLLoyd #GCWBYW5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/iyfTDaUagJ pic.twitter.com/UwgLwnuKce
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 4, 2023
There could not have been a better moment on this show for @Lauderdale11 and Nick Gage to be on commentary together. #GCWBYW5 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/iyfTDaUagJ pic.twitter.com/RVJeFD6aH6
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) July 4, 2023
