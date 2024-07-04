wrestling / News
GCW Backyard Wrestling 6 Results 7.4.24: Kerry Morton In Action & More
GCW held its Backyard Wrestling 6 show on Wednesday with Kerry Morton competing and more. You can see the results from the 4th of July show, which aired on Triller TV, below (per Fightful):
GCW Backyard Wrestling 6 Results (7/4)
* KJ Styles (aka Kerry Morton) def. Sean Henderson
* Claude Marrow Jr. def. Emanon
* Brian Johnson def. Atom (aka Adam Gault)
* JJ Allin def. Dr. Redacted and Tarzan Duran
* Charlie Tiger, Jordan Oliver & Matthew Jaeger def. Everest, Kurt Bale & Lance Scaper
* Mister Jay (aka Jay Sawyer) def. Lil Skittle
* Vampyro (aka Facade) def. Lucky 13
