GCW Backyard Wrestling 6 Results 7.4.24: Kerry Morton In Action & More

GCW held its Backyard Wrestling 6 show on Wednesday with Kerry Morton competing and more. You can see the results from the 4th of July show, which aired on Triller TV, below (per Fightful):

GCW Backyard Wrestling 6 Results (7/4)

* KJ Styles (aka Kerry Morton) def. Sean Henderson

* Claude Marrow Jr. def. Emanon

* Brian Johnson def. Atom (aka Adam Gault)

* JJ Allin def. Dr. Redacted and Tarzan Duran

* Charlie Tiger, Jordan Oliver & Matthew Jaeger def. Everest, Kurt Bale & Lance Scaper

* Mister Jay (aka Jay Sawyer) def. Lil Skittle

* Vampyro (aka Facade) def. Lucky 13