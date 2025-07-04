GCW Backyard Wrestling 7 Results 7.4.25: Joey Janela In Action, More

GCW held its Backyard Wrestling 7 show on Friday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, per Fightful:

* Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Backseat Boys

* Scramble Match: Billie Starkz def. Tony Deppen Jr., Lucky 13, Sean Henderson Jr., Ruckus and Charlie Tiger

* Mosher Mike def. North Korean Assassin

* KJ Orso def. Austin Keith

* JJ Allin def. Tarzan

* Sleepy Ed def. Co-Kane

* Joey Janela def. Crazy Mike

* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Lil Skittle def. Mister J

