GCW Backyard Wrestling 7 Results 7.4.25: Joey Janela In Action, More
GCW held its Backyard Wrestling 7 show on Friday, and the results are now online. You can see the full results below from the show, which aired on Triller TV+, per Fightful:
* Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Backseat Boys
* Scramble Match: Billie Starkz def. Tony Deppen Jr., Lucky 13, Sean Henderson Jr., Ruckus and Charlie Tiger
* Mosher Mike def. North Korean Assassin
* KJ Orso def. Austin Keith
* JJ Allin def. Tarzan
* Sleepy Ed def. Co-Kane
* Joey Janela def. Crazy Mike
* No Rope Barbed Wire Match: Lil Skittle def. Mister J
WALKING TO THE RING ON FIRE#GCWBYW7 pic.twitter.com/ELznxdJmjo
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 4, 2025
Live aerial view during #GCWBYW7 provided to you by our drone that we bought cause why the fuck not right??
Great job @GPWMichael @GCWrestling_ @bigvin911 pic.twitter.com/AxklbtwyMi
— GPW Productions fka GOProWrestling (@GPWProductions) July 4, 2025
🔥🔥🔥🔥 LIT!! @GCWrestling_ #GCWBYW7 pic.twitter.com/Kly5iq9jdC
— Amy Rose (@RumbleBunny777) July 4, 2025
DRIVE BY YAKUZA KICK@TommyGrayson94 #GCWBYW7 pic.twitter.com/aJM6NK3td9
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) July 4, 2025
