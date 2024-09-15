GCW Bad One Results 9.14.24: Danhausen Battles Mance Warner, More

GCW’s latest show Bad One took place on Saturday with a GCW World Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the Detroit, Michigan show, per Cagematch.net:

* Alec Price def. Arez

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Pillars

* Maki Itoh def. Kylie Rae

* Gringo Loco def. Man Like DeReiss

* Megan Bayne def. Brooke Havok

* Ciclope def. Blake Christian

* Thrunt def. 2 Tuff Tony, Breyer Wellington & Mad Man Pondo

* Death Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Crazy King

* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Dr. Redacted

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. Danhausen fought to a no contest

* Danhausen & Joey Janela def. Broski Jimmy & Mance Warner