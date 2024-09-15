wrestling / News
GCW Bad One Results 9.14.24: Danhausen Battles Mance Warner, More
GCW’s latest show Bad One took place on Saturday with a GCW World Championship match and more. You can see the full results below from the Detroit, Michigan show, per Cagematch.net:
* Alec Price def. Arez
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Pillars
* Maki Itoh def. Kylie Rae
* Gringo Loco def. Man Like DeReiss
* Megan Bayne def. Brooke Havok
* Ciclope def. Blake Christian
* Thrunt def. 2 Tuff Tony, Breyer Wellington & Mad Man Pondo
* Death Match: Sawyer Wreck def. Crazy King
* Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Dr. Redacted
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. Danhausen fought to a no contest
* Danhausen & Joey Janela def. Broski Jimmy & Mance Warner
"F-CK OFF!! I'm the cutest in the world!"@maki_itoh and @IamKylieRae having a cute-off. 😆#GCWBad @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/yDHLFllfYH
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) September 15, 2024
Great match between @GringoLocoOG and @DEREISS_ with ref @PerchXLV #GCWBad pic.twitter.com/2ERCarXJAy
— Sira Grace (@siragrace_91) September 15, 2024
Hard bump @DRxRedacted #GCWBad #GCW #BJW pic.twitter.com/2iGKnjZWtW
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) September 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kane Says He Immediately Knew Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work
- Rob Van Dam Says His Comments Were Taken Out of Context for Ric Flair Dark Side Of The Ring Episode
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised WWE Is Cutting Back On House Shows
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam