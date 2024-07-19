GCW Believe Me Results 7.18.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More

GCW Believe Me took place on Thursday night, with Mance Warner putting the GCW World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from the Louisville, Kentucky show below, per Fightful:

* Shane Mercer def. Nate Webb

* Bobby Flaco def. Facade

* JCW Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Cole Radrick

* Sam Stackhouse def. Hunter Drake

* Effy def. Sean Ross Sapp

* Hoodfoot def. Broski Jimmy

* Billie Starkz def. Rachel Armstrong

* 1 Called Manders & 2 Tuff Tony def. The Rejects

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Myron Reed