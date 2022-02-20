wrestling / News

GCW Believe Me Results: Death Match Main Event, Mascara Dorada In Action, More

February 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Believe Me Mo Atlas Matt Tremont Image Credit: GCW

GCW Believe Me took place on Saturday night, featuring a death match in the main event plus more. You can check out the results from the show below per Wrestling-News.net:

* The Briscoes defeated The S.A.T.
* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver
* The Second Gear Crew defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, ASF & Kamikaze

* The Rejects defeated Orin Veidt & G-Raver

* Billie Starkz defeated Cole Radrick
* Mascara Dorada defeated Joey Janela

* Death Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated Matt Tremont

