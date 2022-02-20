GCW Believe Me Results: Death Match Main Event, Mascara Dorada In Action, More

GCW Believe Me took place on Saturday night, featuring a death match in the main event plus more. You can check out the results from the show below per Wrestling-News.net:

* The Briscoes defeated The S.A.T.

* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver

* The Second Gear Crew defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, ASF & Kamikaze

INCREDIBLE 8 man Everything Ninja Mack/Kamikaze does is a gif#GCWBelieveMe pic.twitter.com/9sDiueFcyF — MP aka MSP (@ExistedMP) February 20, 2022

* The Rejects defeated Orin Veidt & G-Raver

Rejects chuck a pane at Raver! #GCWBELIEVEME pic.twitter.com/5sydX3ehHS — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 20, 2022

* Billie Starkz defeated Cole Radrick

* Mascara Dorada defeated Joey Janela

* Death Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated Matt Tremont