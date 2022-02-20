wrestling / News
GCW Believe Me Results: Death Match Main Event, Mascara Dorada In Action, More
GCW Believe Me took place on Saturday night, featuring a death match in the main event plus more. You can check out the results from the show below per Wrestling-News.net:
* The Briscoes defeated The S.A.T.
* Blake Christian defeated Jimmy Lloyd
* Nick Wayne defeated Jordan Oliver
* The Second Gear Crew defeated Gringo Loco, Jack Cartwheel, ASF & Kamikaze
INCREDIBLE 8 man
Everything Ninja Mack/Kamikaze does is a gif#GCWBelieveMe pic.twitter.com/9sDiueFcyF
— MP aka MSP (@ExistedMP) February 20, 2022
* The Rejects defeated Orin Veidt & G-Raver
Rejects chuck a pane at Raver! #GCWBELIEVEME pic.twitter.com/5sydX3ehHS
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 20, 2022
* Billie Starkz defeated Cole Radrick
* Mascara Dorada defeated Joey Janela
JESUS! @Mascaradorada24 vaults over the top rope to hurricanrana Janela through a door on the floor!#GCWBelieveMe @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/Y6pAllzOKB pic.twitter.com/Gka8tGAjOU
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 20, 2022
* Death Match: ‘Hoodfoot’ Mo Atlas defeated Matt Tremont
