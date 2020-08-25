wrestling / News
Various News: GCW Teases ‘Big News’ On Upcoming Events, ICW No Holds Barred PitFighter X Sold Out
– GCW has teased that it is set to announce ‘big news’ within the next few days on its upcoming events.
A bunch of big news is gonna drop on multiple events in the next 72 hours or so. Maybe some as soon as tonight.
A quick pre-req:
– Wait for all the announcements before you start making plans cuz theres alot going on. pic.twitter.com/4TgzScu71D
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 25, 2020
– ICW No Holds Barred PitFighter X is now officially sold out, with the show set to air live on the IWTV app.
PITFIGHTER X is SOLD OUT 🚨
THANK YOU to EVERYONE who RESPONDED TO THEIR INVITE!
CAN’T WAIT to SHOW THE WORLD THE NEW LOOK of PITFIGHTER X!
Watch LIVE on the IWTV app by using the code ICWNHB for 5Days FREE! pic.twitter.com/bGRlPHVxuk
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) August 25, 2020
