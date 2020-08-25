wrestling / News

Various News: GCW Teases ‘Big News’ On Upcoming Events, ICW No Holds Barred PitFighter X Sold Out

August 25, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
– GCW has teased that it is set to announce ‘big news’ within the next few days on its upcoming events.

– ICW No Holds Barred PitFighter X is now officially sold out, with the show set to air live on the IWTV app.

