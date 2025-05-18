GCW Big Time Results 5.17.25: Effy Defends World Title, More

GCW held its Big Time show on Saturday night, with Effy defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Joppa, Maryland show below, per Cagematch.net:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Bang And Matthews

* Bobby Flaco def. Alan Angels, Chris Slade and Juni Underwood

* Miyu Yamashita def. Marcus Mathers

* 1 Called Manders def. Jonathan Gresham

* The Cogar Brothers def. Joey Janela & Mr. Danger

* Greg Excellent def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont fought SLADE to a no contest.

* Ken Dixon def. O’Shay Edwards

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Ruckus