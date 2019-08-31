GCW & Black Label Pro ‘2 Cups Stuffed’ Results 8.30.19: Nick Gage Defends GCW Title, More

– Game Changer Wrestling and Black Label Pro held their joint “2 Cups Stuffed” show on Friday night in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show was headlined by EFFY taking on Nick Gage for Gage’s GCW Heavyweight Championship. The results were, per Fightful:

* Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) def. Filthy Fucks (Tom Lawlor & Erick Stevens). Stevens was helped to the back after the match.

* Homicide def. Ethan Page

* Los Serpientes (Ophidian, Laredo Kid, Arez) def. Los Beasts (Black Taurus, Gringo Loco, KTB)

* Jerry Lawler def. Mance Warner

YO, HOLD THAT L MANCER! 😂 #2CupsStuffed pic.twitter.com/nU7yEvSIfi — SnC | Big Willie-isms 🔜 AWA and DHATL (@bigwillieisms) August 31, 2019

* Doors, Ladders, Chairs Match: Tony Deppen def. Jimmy Lloyd, Matthew Justice, Kobe Durst, Blake Christian, G-Raver, Shane Mercer, Alex Zayne, and Logan Stunt. Deppen gets to select his match at Spring Break 4. G-Raver was rushed from ringside after suffering a bad cut on a light tube ladder spot. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

* Gary Jay def. Warhorse

* Gangrel def. Orange Cassidy

Gangrel and Cassidy going at it. #2CupsStuffed pic.twitter.com/2eBH8K5dXv — Balor Club Guy @ #ALLOUT (@BalorClubGuy) August 31, 2019

* GCW Heavyweight Championship: Nick Gage def. Effy