GCW/Black Label Pro 4 Cups Stuffed Results 9.2.22: Jon Moxley Confronts Nick Gage, More

GCW and Black Label Pro teamed up for their 4 Cups Stuffed show in Friday with Jon Moxley & Nick Gage coming face to face, plus more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show, which took place in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Latigo & Toxin) defeated Team Laredo (ASF, Drago Kid & Laredo Kid

* Nick Gage came out and worked the crowd until Jon Moxley came out and cut a promo, talking about his rivalry with Gage and promising to put Gage down for good at GCW Fight Club. He told Gage that GCW may be his life, but it will be over after Fight Club. Moxley left and Gage cut a promo saying Moxley will have to kill him and he’ll either die in the ring or win the title.

* Mike Bailey defeated Kylie Rae

* Shane Mercer defeated Marko Stunt

* Tom Lawlor and Killer Kelly defeated Bryan Alvarez and Billie Starkz

* Joey Janela defeated Ernest “The Cat” Miller

* Masha Slamovich defeated Sandra Moone

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman defeated Rich Swann

* Team GCW (Blake Christian, Cole Radrick, Jordan Oliver, Nick Wayne & Tony Deppen) defeated Team BLP (Crash Jaxon, Dominic Garrini, Joshua Bishop, Kevin Ku & Levi Everett)

