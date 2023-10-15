wrestling / News
GCW Blood On The Hills 2 Results: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More
GCW held its Blood On The Hills 2 show in Los Angeles on Saturday night, with the GCW World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show below, courtesy of Fightful:
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Jordan Cruz
* Lil Cholo def. Bobby Flaco
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy def. Alec Price, Bodhi Young Prodigy & Cole Radrick
* Jack Cartwheel def. Tony Deppen
* Sawyer Wreck def. Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Paul London
* Santana Jackson def. JTG
* Arez & Gringo Loco def. Aramis & Rey Horus
