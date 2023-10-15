GCW Blood On The Hills 2 Results: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More

GCW held its Blood On The Hills 2 show in Los Angeles on Saturday night, with the GCW World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the FITE TV-airing show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Jordan Cruz

* Lil Cholo def. Bobby Flaco

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Allie Katch, Dark Sheik & Effy def. Alec Price, Bodhi Young Prodigy & Cole Radrick

* Jack Cartwheel def. Tony Deppen

* Sawyer Wreck def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Paul London

* Santana Jackson def. JTG

* Arez & Gringo Loco def. Aramis & Rey Horus