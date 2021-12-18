wrestling / News

GCW Blood on the Hills Results 12.17.21: Jonathan Gresham Defends ROH Championship

December 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Blood on the Hills

– GCW was back with its BLood on the Hills event last night in Los Angeles at the Ukrainian Cultural Center. Below are some results, per Fightful:

* Ninja Mack beat Arez and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Matt Vandagriff
* GCW Tag Team Championships: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe) (c) beat Brody King & PCO to retain the titles
* Tony Deppen beat Nick Wayne
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) beat Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona
* ROH Championship (Pure Rules): Jonathan Gresham (c) beat AJ Gray
* Blake Christian beat Alex Zayne
* Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice ended in a no contest with no winner
* No Ropes Barbed Wire Death Match: Atticus Cogar beat Jordan Oliver

