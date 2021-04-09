wrestling / News
GCW Bloodsport 6 Results: Jon Moxley Battles Josh Barnett, More
GCW’s Bloodsport 6 saw Jon Moxley and Josh Barnett do battle, and the results are online. You can see the results below (per Fightful) from the show, which aired on FITE TV live on Thursday from Ybor City, Florida as part of The Collective: Remixed:
* Karen Tran def. Janai Ka by submission
* Matt Makowski def. Heddi Karaoui by submission
* Bad Dude Tito def. Victor Benjamin by submission
* Simon Grimm def. Alexander James by submission
* Alex Coughlin def. Royce Isaacs by submission
* Super Beast def. SHLAK by way of disqualification
* Allysin Kay def. Masha Slamovich by way of referee stoppage
* Lio Rush def. Yoya by submission
* Davey Boy Smith Jr def. KTB by knockout
* Chavo Guerrero Jr def. Rocky Romero by way of referee stoppage
* Chris Dickinson def. Shane Mercer by submission
* Josh Barnett def. Jon Moxley by way of referee stoppage
Thankyou Jon Moxley and @JoshLBarnett #GCW #Bloodsport6 #mox #WrestleManiaWeek pic.twitter.com/GVTlO03mJs
— Doc’s Locks 🏈 (@docslocks_) April 9, 2021
La espera ha merecido la pena. Jon Moxley y Josh Barnett se han dejado el alma sobre el cuadrilátero en #Bloodsport6 protagonizando uno de los duelos más brutales del año.
Junto al Barnett vs. Suzuki, mi combate favorito de la historia del formato.pic.twitter.com/cU3LLyTRKa
— Miguel Uceda (@MigUceda) April 9, 2021
