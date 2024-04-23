wrestling / News
GCW Breaking GCW Results 4.21.24: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More
GCW held their Breaking GCW show on Sunday night, with Blake Christian defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Albuquerque, New Mexico show, which aired on TrillerTV, per Fightful):
* Jack Cartwheel def. JKM
* Jordan Oliver def. Gino Rivera
* Mance Warner def. Colt
* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik
* 1 Called Manders def. Ocean Avery
* Joey Janela def. Fuego Del Sol
* Hardcore Match: Nick Gage def. Broski Jimmy
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Effy
Dark Sheik vs. Billie Starkz.#BreakingGCW pic.twitter.com/VXbgFH9mxW
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) April 22, 2024
Mance Warner is making friends everywhere he goes. #BreakingGCW pic.twitter.com/PbHXr2l6sO
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) April 22, 2024
#BreakingGCW @FuegoDelSol pic.twitter.com/kUPF0nmDF8
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 22, 2024
#BreakingGCW @FuegoDelSol pic.twitter.com/9IMRa0Bcst
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) April 22, 2024
GCW is live IN NEW MEXICO
GCW メインイベントの時間です!#BreakingGCW #CelebrateProWrestling pic.twitter.com/xFzkmrgder
— Perch (@PerchXLV) April 22, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How Airing the CM Punk & Jack Perry Footage Helped Explain Perry’s Whereabouts
- Will Ospreay Says He Will Retire Using the Storm Driver After AEW Dynasty
- Drew McIntyre Confirms Injury, Reveals Why He Didn’t Just Leave at WrestleMania 40
- Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos