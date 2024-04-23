GCW Breaking GCW Results 4.21.24: Blake Christian Defends World Title, More

GCW held their Breaking GCW show on Sunday night, with Blake Christian defending the GCW World Championship and more. You can see the full results from the Albuquerque, New Mexico show, which aired on TrillerTV, per Fightful):

* Jack Cartwheel def. JKM

* Jordan Oliver def. Gino Rivera

* Mance Warner def. Colt

* Billie Starkz def. Dark Sheik

* 1 Called Manders def. Ocean Avery

* Joey Janela def. Fuego Del Sol

* Hardcore Match: Nick Gage def. Broski Jimmy

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Effy