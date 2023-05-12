wrestling / News

GCW Brooklyn Fight Night Full Results 05.11.2023: Slamovich vs. Price GCW World Championship Match, More

May 12, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Game Changer Wrestling

The GCW Brooklyn Fight Night was hosted by Game Changer Wrestling on May 11 in Brooklyn, NY. You can find the complete results (per Fightful) and some highlights below.

* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver defeated Cole Radrick

* The SAT (Joel Maximo & Jose Maximo) defeated Wasted Youth (Dyln McKay & Marcus Mathers)

* Alex Coughlin defeated 1 Called Manders

* Sawyer Wreck defeated Rob Shit

* Charles Mason defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Blake Christian defeated Joey Janela

* GCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich defeated Alec Price

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tony Deppen

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading