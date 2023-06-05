GCW Cage Of Survival 2 Results 6.4.23: Two GCW World Title Matches, More

GCW Cage Of Survival 2 took place on Sunday, with Masha Slamovich defending the GCW World Title twice and more. As noted, Blake Christian cashed in his shot at the title at the end of the show and pinned Slamovich to win the title. You can check out the full results below, per Fightful:

* Maki Itoh def. Janai Kai

* Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander def. The Kirks

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Ninja Mack

* Mike Bailey, Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver def. Jack Cartwheel, Jimmy Lloyd & Alec Price

* Death Match: Los Macizos def. Soul Meat

* Death Match: El Desperado def. Joey Janela

* GCW World Championship Cage Of Survival Match: Masha Slamovich def. Rina Yamashita. Blake Christian then cashes in his Grab The Brass Ring title shot.

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich