GCW Cage Of Survival 3 Results 6.2.24: New World Champion Crowned, More

GCW held their third annual Cage of Survival show on Sunday, with the World Championship changing hands and more. You can see the full results below from the Atlantic City show, which aired on Triller TV, per Fightful:

* Cage of Survival Match: Effy def. Mance Warner

* Megan Bayne def. Mike Bailey

* The Gahbage Daddies def. Yuki Ishikawa & Hideyoshi Kamitani

* Deathmatch: Matt Tremont def. Big F’n Joe

* GCW World Championship Gauntlet of Survival Match: Joey Janela def. John Wayne Murdoch, Kasey Catel, 1 Called Manders, Microman, Shane Mercer, Charles Mason, Jordan Oliver, Nick Gage, and Broski Jimmy

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Joey Janela, cashing in his Do Or Die Title shot to win the title.

Nick Gage was the GCW World Champion for 51 seconds.#GCWCoS3 pic.twitter.com/NYvWDk8opv — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) June 2, 2024