GCW Can I Trust You? Results 8.4.24: Mike Bailey vs. Raj Dhesi, More
August 5, 2024 | Posted by
GCW held its Can I Trust You? event on August 4 from House Of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* Alec Price & Marcus Mathers def. CPF
* Griffin McCoy def. Tony Deppen
* Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse def. The Rich And Powerful
* Los Desperados def. Mane Aerial Sat
* Death Match: 1 Called Manders def. Matt Tremont
* GCW Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Maki Itoh def. Allie Katch
* Hardcore Match: Janelasus def. Broski Jimmy & Mance Warner
* The Legion Of Rot def. Los Macizos
* Mike Bailey and Raj Dhesi to a no contest.
