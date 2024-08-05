GCW Can I Trust You? Results 8.4.24: Mike Bailey vs. Raj Dhesi, More

GCW held its Can I Trust You? event on August 4 from House Of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:

* Alec Price & Marcus Mathers def. CPF

* Griffin McCoy def. Tony Deppen

* Fuego Del Sol & Sam Stackhouse def. The Rich And Powerful

* Los Desperados def. Mane Aerial Sat

* Death Match: 1 Called Manders def. Matt Tremont

* GCW Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Masha Slamovich

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Maki Itoh def. Allie Katch

* Hardcore Match: Janelasus def. Broski Jimmy & Mance Warner

* The Legion Of Rot def. Los Macizos

* Mike Bailey and Raj Dhesi to a no contest.