GCW Clean Up Man Results 7.8.23: Nick Gage, Blake Christian & More In Action

GCW held its Clean Up Man show on Saturday night featuring Nick Gage, Blake Christian and more competing. You can see the full results from the Hartford, Connecticut show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per Cagematch.net:

* Alec Price def. Brogan Finlay, Dustin Waller, and Grim Reefer

* Jimmy Lloyd & Wasted Youth def. The SAT

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Cole Radrick and Effy

* Charles Mason def. Joey Janela

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Richard Holliday

* Los Macizos def. Waves And Curls & YoKai

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: The East West Express def. Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

* Utami Hayashishita def. Billie Starkz

* Nick Gage def. Psycho Clown