GCW C’Mon Dude Results 12.02.23: Blake Christian vs. Alec Price, More

GCW C’Mon Dude results from Saturday night at Webster Theater in Hartford, CT are below, courtesy of Cagematch.

* Jordan Oliver defeated Azrieal to retain the JCW Title

* Cole Radrick defeated Marcus Mathers

* Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita defeated Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King)

* Effy defeated Santana Jackson

* The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Waves And Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

* Unagi Sayaka defeated LuFisto

* Griffin McCoy defeated Gabriel Skye and Nolo Kitano and R1 and Raheem Royal in a Five Way Scramble

* Sawyer Wreck defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* Blake Christian defeated Alec Price to retain the GCW World Title