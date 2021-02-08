wrestling / News
GCW Collective Returning For WrestleMania Weekend In Tampa
Fightful reports that Game Changer Wrestling is set to bring The Collective back to WrestleMania weekend with this year’s GCW Collective Remix from April 8-10 in Tampa.
The Collective will take place at the Cuban Club at YBor City in Tampa, with the event streaming live on FITE TV. The matches will be outdoors at the Cuban Club Courtyard, and attendance for The Collective will be maxed at 20 percent capacity.
Additionally, the site confirmed the following shows for the event:
* Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F
* The Acid Cup
* Joey Janela’s Spring Break
* GCW For the Culture
* Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport
* Allie Kat’s Hot Girl Shit
* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
* Planet Death
* Unsanctioned
* VXS
* No Peace Underground
Here’s the release from GCW with more details:
Orange Crush and Toyvomit present GCW’s The Collective Remix
April 8-10 at The Cuban Club in Ybor City, FL
Tickets will go on sale this Friday at Noon.
The major players return such as Joey Janela’s Spring Break and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport along with Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, For the Culture, Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F.
New GCW Franchises joining The Collective include Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl Shit, the 2 day 16-Man Acid Cup Tournament and a special ‘Alex Colon Produce’ Deathmatch event called “Planet Death”.
The Collective is also joined by new partners in rising upstart VXS, along with Florida favorites No Peace Underground and Unsanctioned Pro out of Ohio.
All in-ring action will take place OUTDOORS in the Cuban Club Courtyard and attendance will be capped at 20% of Capacity. Masks are required and tickets will be sold using a staggered and socially distanced seating chart. Covid safety protocols will be strictly enforced on the grounds.
2020 Tampa Collective Ticket Holders will have until Thursday at Midnite to redeem credit, rollover their 2020 packages or choose to reserve their credit or Rollover packages to 2022 in Dallas.
