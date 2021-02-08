GCW Collective Returning For WrestleMania Weekend In Tampa

Fightful reports that Game Changer Wrestling is set to bring The Collective back to WrestleMania weekend with this year’s GCW Collective Remix from April 8-10 in Tampa.

The Collective will take place at the Cuban Club at YBor City in Tampa, with the event streaming live on FITE TV. The matches will be outdoors at the Cuban Club Courtyard, and attendance for The Collective will be maxed at 20 percent capacity.

Additionally, the site confirmed the following shows for the event:

* Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation F

* The Acid Cup

* Joey Janela’s Spring Break

* GCW For the Culture

* Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport

* Allie Kat’s Hot Girl Shit

* Effy’s Big Gay Brunch

* Planet Death

* Unsanctioned

* VXS

* No Peace Underground

Here’s the release from GCW with more details: