GCW Announces Coney Island Debut For July

GCW is coming to Coney Island in New York for the first time this summer. The promotion announced on Thursday that they will hold their first show in Coney Island at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on July 19th.

The full announcement reads:

“*Breaking* GCW comes to CONEY ISLAND and the home of The Brooklyn Cyclones this Summer! Additional info coming soon… GCW at Coney Island

Saturday, July 19th – 7PM

Maimonides Park

Brooklyn NY Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+”