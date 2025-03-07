wrestling / News
GCW Announces Coney Island Debut For July
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
GCW is coming to Coney Island in New York for the first time this summer. The promotion announced on Thursday that they will hold their first show in Coney Island at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn on July 19th.
The full announcement reads:
“*Breaking*
GCW comes to CONEY ISLAND and the home of The Brooklyn Cyclones this Summer!
Additional info coming soon…
GCW at Coney Island
Saturday, July 19th – 7PM
Maimonides Park
Brooklyn NY
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+”
*Breaking*
GCW comes to CONEY ISLAND and the home of The Brooklyn Cyclones this Summer!
Additional info coming soon…
GCW at Coney Island
Saturday, July 19th – 7PM
Maimonides Park
Brooklyn NY
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/Bf4sbCX0pb
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Matt Hardy Discusses Edge & Christian Knowing How To Be Great Heels
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince