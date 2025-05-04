wrestling / News
GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious Results 5.3.25: Masha Slamovich Defends Title, More
GCW held its Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious show on Saturday night with Masha Slamovich battling Jonathan Gresham and more. You can see the full results below from the Los Angeles show, per Fightful:
* Mance Warner def. Jimmy Lloyd
* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Subculture
* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Jonathan Gresham
* Atticus Cogar def. Sam Stackhouse. KJ Orso (Fuego Del Sol) attacked Stackhouse
* Miyu Yamashita def. Maki Itoh
* Ninja Mack def. Starboy Charlie
* Zara Zakher def. Brittnie Brooks and Vipress
* GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. Hammerstone
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Arez
HOLY SHITTT !! @FuegoDelSol just went CRAZY on former best friend @Sam_Stackhouse at #GCWCrazy !!
I like it !! 😈 pic.twitter.com/ai9E9UbVSg
— Nastico The Best Manager (@Nasticoo) May 4, 2025
Effy retained his GCW World Championship over Hammerstone #GCWCrazy pic.twitter.com/GMp6BvI81J
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) May 4, 2025
山下実優vs.伊藤麻希
121000000解散後のシングルマッチ。
場外での乱闘やお互いを知り尽くして信頼しているからこそ出来るファイト。
最後はスカルキックで伊藤を沈める。
なんで日本でやらなかったんですかこれ！！(あと、2人とも会場人気とんでもない)#tjpw#GCWCrazy #山下実優#伊藤麻希 pic.twitter.com/D5OrrLtDTj
— ゴ・ナイル・ギ (@maskedridernile) May 4, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Stone Cold Steve Austin Potentially Wanting an Exhibition Match
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With
- Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses