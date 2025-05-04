GCW Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious Results 5.3.25: Masha Slamovich Defends Title, More

GCW held its Crazy Scary Spooky Hilarious show on Saturday night with Masha Slamovich battling Jonathan Gresham and more. You can see the full results below from the Los Angeles show, per Fightful:

* Mance Warner def. Jimmy Lloyd

* GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Subculture

* JCW World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Jonathan Gresham

* Atticus Cogar def. Sam Stackhouse. KJ Orso (Fuego Del Sol) attacked Stackhouse

* Miyu Yamashita def. Maki Itoh

* Ninja Mack def. Starboy Charlie

* Zara Zakher def. Brittnie Brooks and Vipress

* GCW World Championship Match: EFFY def. Hammerstone

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Match: Matt Tremont def. Arez

HOLY SHITTT !! @FuegoDelSol just went CRAZY on former best friend @Sam_Stackhouse at #GCWCrazy !!

I like it !! 😈 pic.twitter.com/ai9E9UbVSg

— Nastico The Best Manager (@Nasticoo) May 4, 2025