GCW Crime Wave 2024 Results 6.29.24: Tag Team Title Match, More

GCW held its Crime Wave 2024 show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Dallas, Texas show, which aired on Triller TV, per Cagematch.net:

* Blake Christian def. Sam Stackhouse

* Allie Katch def. Dulce Tormenta

* Jordan Oliver def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Sidney Akeem def. Ninja Mack

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Los Desperados

* Mutha Fatha Daddy def. The Bob Squad & Lucha Libre Guys

* Galeno Del Mal def. Fuego Del Sol

* Mask Vs. Mask Match: Microman def. Danhausen

* Joey Janela & Megan Bayne def. Los Macizos

* 1 Called Manders & Dante Leon def. Broski Jimmy & Mance Warner