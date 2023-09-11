GCW Crushed Up Results 9.10.23: Mike Bailey Faces Rita Yamashita, More

GCW Crushed Up took place on Sunday with a main event of Mike Bailey battling Rita Yamashita. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in Brooklyn and aired on FITE, courtesy of Fightful:

* Los Macizos def. Bussy, Wasted Youth, and Cole Radrick & Alec Price

* Richard Holliday def. Charles Mason

* Maki Itoh def. Killer Kelly

* East West Express def. Davey Bang & August Matthews

* Joey Janela def. Alex Coughlin

* Bobby Flaco fought Grim Reefer to a no contest when Jacob Fatu attacked Flaco.

* Jacob Fatu def. Mance Warner

* AKIRA, Masha Slamovich & Jimmy Lloyd def. Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & Blake Christian

* Rina Yamashita def. Mike Bailey