GCW Curtain Call Results: Joey Janela Works Farewell Match, More

– GCW held their Curtain Call show on Monday, featuring Joey Janela’s last match ahead of AEW’s debut on TNT. The results were, per Fightful:

* Jungle Boy def. Jake Atlas

* Marko Stunt def. KTB

* Tony Deppen def. David Starr

* GCW Championship: Nick Gage (c) def. Matt Tremont, Orin Veidt and Shlak

* Seven-Man Scramble: Shane Mercer def. Teddy Hart, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Chris Bey, and Jordan Oliver

* Matthew Justice def. Chris Dickinson

* Ethan Page interrupted Super Humman’s stunt.

* Orange Cassidy def. Ethan Page. Super Humman interfered, giving Page a Stunner.

* Jimmy Lloyd def. Joey Janela

* GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale gives a big speech putting over and reflecting on the GCW runs of Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt. Joey Janela gives a big speech, thanking people who have helped him throughout his Indie run and putting over various talents.