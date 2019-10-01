wrestling / News
GCW Curtain Call Results: Joey Janela Works Farewell Match, More
– GCW held their Curtain Call show on Monday, featuring Joey Janela’s last match ahead of AEW’s debut on TNT. The results were, per Fightful:
* Jungle Boy def. Jake Atlas
* Marko Stunt def. KTB
* Tony Deppen def. David Starr
* GCW Championship: Nick Gage (c) def. Matt Tremont, Orin Veidt and Shlak
* Seven-Man Scramble: Shane Mercer def. Teddy Hart, Alex Zayne, Blake Christian, Chris Bey, and Jordan Oliver
* Matthew Justice def. Chris Dickinson
* Ethan Page interrupted Super Humman’s stunt.
* Orange Cassidy def. Ethan Page. Super Humman interfered, giving Page a Stunner.
* Jimmy Lloyd def. Joey Janela
* GCW promoter Brett Lauderdale gives a big speech putting over and reflecting on the GCW runs of Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt. Joey Janela gives a big speech, thanking people who have helped him throughout his Indie run and putting over various talents.
Congrats to my whole crew @GCWrestling_ #CurtainCall pic.twitter.com/WkJbJD0wKZ
— Tara (@taradactyl24) October 1, 2019
Stunner from @superhumman1234!!!!!! #GCW #CurtainCall @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/mgbjkZYlNY pic.twitter.com/CxMHKhfgOf
— Kayden (@KVR216) October 1, 2019
OH MY, @thekingnickgage with a drill. #CurtainCall #GCW @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/n5kqeBmMAq pic.twitter.com/pCkvZdgi42
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 1, 2019
This is video game shit #CurtainCall @AlexZayne @Air_Blake2234 @theirondemon pic.twitter.com/DMi30z5H2v
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) October 1, 2019
OOOOOOOOOOOH MY FUCKING CHRIST, THIS IS THE MOST BRUTAL CHAIR SHOT I HAVE SEEN THIS YEAR!!!!! @DirtyDickinson #CurtainCall #GCW @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/n5kqeBmMAq pic.twitter.com/M0CD0Gzna6
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) October 1, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On AEW: ‘I Hope They Bring The Best Product They Can For Fans’
- Eric Bischoff on Why WCW Never Ran a UK-Only PPV Show Similar to WWE
- Matt Hardy Explains the Inspiration For His ‘You Don’t Understand’ Videos, Wants to Bring Back Elements of Matt Version 1
- Booker T Claims He Knows ‘Nothing’ About FOX Sports Bringing in CM Punk, Says Punk Would be Welcomed Back