wrestling / News

GCW Announces Dates & Location For The Collective 2024

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective Image Credit: GCW

GCW’s The Collective is returning for WrestleMania weekend next year, and the dates and venues have officially been announced. The company announced that the event will run from April 4th through the 6th at Penns Landing Caterers in the leadup to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It was announced that ticket information, schedules, and more will be announced soon.

The Collective is a series of events put together by GCW and featuring a number of other independent promotions. The series has been taking place during WrestleMania weekend since 2018.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Collective, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading