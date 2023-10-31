wrestling / News
GCW Announces Dates & Location For The Collective 2024
GCW’s The Collective is returning for WrestleMania weekend next year, and the dates and venues have officially been announced. The company announced that the event will run from April 4th through the 6th at Penns Landing Caterers in the leadup to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It was announced that ticket information, schedules, and more will be announced soon.
The Collective is a series of events put together by GCW and featuring a number of other independent promotions. The series has been taking place during WrestleMania weekend since 2018.
*BREAKING*
The @collective2024 comes to PHILLY in 2024!
The 2024 edition takes place from April 4th-6th at The Auditorium at Penns Landing Caterers!
Located just minutes from Wrestlemania, Center City & steps away from Penns Landing and the cities best restaurants & bars! pic.twitter.com/am5oMHynSC
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 30, 2023
