GCW Will Debut In Korakuen Hall in Tokyo This October
July 19, 2023 | Posted by
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that it will debut at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo this October. The event, which is currently unnamed, happens on October 12.
Korakuen Hall regularly hosts various Japanese promotions, including NJPW, STARDOM, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. GCW has run events in Japan in the past.
It's time to make history… again…#GCWJapan pic.twitter.com/bdcbXAawTn
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 19, 2023
