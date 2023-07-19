wrestling / News

GCW Will Debut In Korakuen Hall in Tokyo This October

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo Image Credit: GCW

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that it will debut at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo this October. The event, which is currently unnamed, happens on October 12.

Korakuen Hall regularly hosts various Japanese promotions, including NJPW, STARDOM, Pro Wrestling NOAH and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. GCW has run events in Japan in the past.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading