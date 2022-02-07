wrestling / News
GCW Debuting in San Francisco In April
February 6, 2022 | Posted by
GCW is heading to San Francisco for the weekend after WrestleMania. The company announced on Sunday that they will be holding their first show in the California city on April 10th, which will air on FITE TV. Ticket details and information will be announced later.
*NEW SHOW ALERT*
By popular demand, GCW is coming to The Bay…
***************
GCW debuts in SAN FRANCISCO on Sunday, April 10th!
Info & Tickets TBA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/823Tzvv61C
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 6, 2022
