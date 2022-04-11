GCW Devil In A New Dress Results: Minoru Suzuki Faces Mike Bailey, More

GCW’s Devil In A New Dress show took place on Sunday with Minoru Suzuki vs. Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Effy defeated Nick Wayne

* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel

* Allie Katch defeated Kidd Bandit

* Masha Slamovich defeated Jimmy Lloyd

* LA Fights Showcase: Titus Alexander defeated Midas Kreed

* Second Gear Crew defeated the South Pacific Savages & D-Rogue.

* Dark Sheik w/ Pollo Del Mar defeated Joey Janela

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Mike Bailey