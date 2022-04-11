wrestling / News
GCW Devil In A New Dress Results: Minoru Suzuki Faces Mike Bailey, More
GCW’s Devil In A New Dress show took place on Sunday with Minoru Suzuki vs. Mike Bailey in the main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Effy defeated Nick Wayne
Didn't get all of it… @nickwayne21 got more than enough. 👀#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/ngBGQ9A76A
— Sergio (@thenunclub) April 11, 2022
* Jordan Oliver defeated Jack Cartwheel
HOLY SHIT!! #GCWDevil @TheJordanOIiver @GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/qlVhA1hyy0
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) April 11, 2022
* Allie Katch defeated Kidd Bandit
* Masha Slamovich defeated Jimmy Lloyd
.@mashaslamovich missile dropkicks Jimmy Lloyd through a door!#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/YEnK3MtNel pic.twitter.com/zwpNebiEBZ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2022
* LA Fights Showcase: Titus Alexander defeated Midas Kreed
.@MidasAllhail with the Midas Touch!#GCWDevil @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/YEnK3MtNel pic.twitter.com/6fa3Dqq12E
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 11, 2022
* Second Gear Crew defeated the South Pacific Savages & D-Rogue.
* Dark Sheik w/ Pollo Del Mar defeated Joey Janela
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Mike Bailey
Here we go
Minoru Suzuki vs Mike Bailey#GCWDevil
San Francisco pic.twitter.com/QRQWqODTjF
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 11, 2022
@suzuki_D_minoru is back in the bay area! #gcwdevil pic.twitter.com/hkDt702bu8
— Markoutmedia Podcast (@markoutmedia18) April 11, 2022
A valiant effort #GCWDevil @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/wXDhAsiUEX
— 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖕𝖆𝖗𝖆𝖉𝖎𝖘𝖊 (@AshDabbath) April 11, 2022
Murder Grandpa! #gcwdevil pic.twitter.com/pxmjIqAyMo
— Kyle Cornelius (@KyleC3949) April 11, 2022
