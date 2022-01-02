GCW Die 4 This Results from Atlantic City, NJ: Jeff Jarrett Appears, Briscoes Defend Tag Titles

GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ are below (h/t Fightful).

* The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles

* Calvin Tankman defeated Yoya

* Joey Janela defeated Scotty 2 Hotty

* Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance and hit EFFY with his guitar

* Homicide defeated Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Grim Reefer in a GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble

* Alex Colon defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship

