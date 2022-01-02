wrestling / News
GCW Die 4 This Results from Atlantic City, NJ: Jeff Jarrett Appears, Briscoes Defend Tag Titles
GCW Die 4 This results from The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ are below (h/t Fightful).
* The Briscoes (Mark Briscoe & Jay Briscoe) defeated Blake Christian & Alex Zayne to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles
* Calvin Tankman defeated Yoya
* Joey Janela defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
* Jeff Jarrett made a surprise appearance and hit EFFY with his guitar
* Homicide defeated Jordan Oliver, Tony Deppen, Jack Cartwheel, Dante Leon, Ninja Mack, Atticus Cogar, Nick Wayne, Dark Sheik, Matthew Justice, AJ Gray, Cole Radrick, Shane Mercer, PCO, G-Raver, Colby Corino, Allie Katch, Billie Starkz, Grim Reefer in a GCW World Title Number One Contender Do Or Die Rumble
* Alex Colon defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Briscoes vs Zayne & Christian was perfect#GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/iFzoujOzUp
— MP aka MSP (@ExistedMP) January 2, 2022
W-O-R-M!!!!! #GCWDIE4THIS @TheScotty2Hotty @JANELABABY@GCWrestling_https://t.co/Iq2MCsF72m pic.twitter.com/0kgr22ndfi
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) January 2, 2022
“Surprise shawtyyyyyyy!” –@RichHomieJuice rn#GCWDie4This
pic.twitter.com/oHxZTVjZm9
— 🌸The Queen Of NE (@TheQueenofNE) January 2, 2022
JEFF JARRETT IS IN GCW! GLOBAL FORCE GOLD MOTHERFUCKERS #GCWDie4This pic.twitter.com/IOO1TrPfLG
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 2, 2022
Unsportsmanlike #GCWDie4This @alexcolon0139 @TheDukeJWM pic.twitter.com/SOhzltVNpY
— 𝖆𝖘𝖍 𝖉𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 (@AshDabbath) January 2, 2022
