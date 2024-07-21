wrestling / News
GCW Don’t Tell Me What To Do Results 7.20.24: Mance Warner vs. Megan Bayne, More
GCW held their Don’t Tell Me What To Do show on Saturday night, with Mance Warner facing Megan Bayne and more. You can see the results from the Indiapolis show below, per Cagematch.net:
* Bang And Matthews def. Bobby Flaco & Hunter Drake
* Myron Reed def. Jack Cartwheel
* The Rejects def. 1 Called Manders & Cole Radrick
* Count Noctis, Dex Royal, Morgan Dash and Rachel Armstrong fought to a no contest.
* Blake Christian & Shane Mercer def. Effy & Joey Janela
* Galeno Del Mal def. Arez
* Zilla Fatu def. Hoodfoot
* Nate Webb def. Broski Jimmy
* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner def. Megan Bayne
Hometown hero Spyder Nate Webb (who has a holiday named after him) prevailed and the fans in Indianapolis rushed the ring to celebrate with him. #GCWDont pic.twitter.com/xQIuXjl90A
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) July 21, 2024
@jackcartwheel reversed @TheBadReed flame on cutter into a destroyer! #GCWDont pic.twitter.com/qeZxNywYK5
— Luchawrassle (@iixShinigamixii) July 21, 2024
A loss that Megan can't believe she lost.#GCW #GCWDont pic.twitter.com/MaFico7d3i
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) July 21, 2024